wanted man

$1,000 Reward Offered for Info That Leads to Arrest of ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Homicide Suspect

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An image of Michael Anderson, who is wanted in connection to the homicide of 21-year-old Timothy Stewart.
NBC 7

An image of Michael Anderson.

San Diego authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Michael Anderson, 35, is wanted in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Timothy Stewart, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers. Stewart succumbed to the apparent trauma injuries he had on his upper body following an incident near the 5000 block of Logan Avenue.

Anderson is described as a 6-foot-tall man who weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts or who has seen him is urged to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

wanted manHomicidemichael andersontimothy stewart
