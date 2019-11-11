1,000+ Without Power Near Downtown San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
1,000+ Without Power Near Downtown San Diego

The utility company is investigating the cause

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    A power pole in Descanso, California on Oct. 23, 2017.

    An outage left more than 1,000 people in and near Downtown San Diego without power Monday night, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

    SDG&E said 1,037 customers were without power in the Gaslamp District, Golden Hill, City Center, and Balboa Park as of 10 p.m.

    The outage started around 8 p.m. and the utility company was investigating the cause. Restoration was expected by midnight.

    A map showing active outages

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

