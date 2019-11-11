1,000+ Without Power Near Downtown San Diego

An outage left more than 1,000 people in and near Downtown San Diego without power Monday night, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

SDG&E said 1,037 customers were without power in the Gaslamp District, Golden Hill, City Center, and Balboa Park as of 10 p.m.

The outage started around 8 p.m. and the utility company was investigating the cause. Restoration was expected by midnight.

A map showing active outages

No other information was available.

