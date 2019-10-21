1,000+ SDG&E Customers Without Power Near Ramona

Some of the newer SDG&E official uniforms include the agency's logo sewn directly into the fabric.

More than one thousand homes and businesses in the Ramona area were without power on Monday.

San Diego Gas & Electric said the outage affecting the communities of Ramona, Barona, Highland Valley and Iron Mountain began at about 12:40 a.m.

Restoration was not expected until about noon Monday, according to the utility company.

SDG&E said Monday's outage was not planned. The cause was not yet known.

The utility company had warned that power could be cut to some east county residents amid Santa Ana wind conditions, though no planned outages had been reported by 5 a.m. Monday.

About 1,000 customers in Boulevard, Boulder Creek, Cameron, Crestwood, La Posta, Valley Center East and Viejas were warned that their power could be cut if conditions worsen.

The move is meant to prevent wildfires that could be caused by downed power lines.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.