Diego Armando Villa, 23, of El Cajon was shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Mountain View.

San Diego police investigators are working to piece together the mysterious shooting death of a man on New Year's Eve in the Mountain View community.

A reward up to $1,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest in this case, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Diego Armando Villa, 23, of El Cajon was gunned down at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. He was seriously injured and died the following day at a local hospital on New Year's Day, Crime Stoppers officials said.

Villa was found bleeding on Teak and 38th streets. A witness called police to report the victim was down on a sidewalk. When officers arrived, they found Villa suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and arm.



The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he died on New Year’s Day, the San Diego Police Department said.

As of Monday, there had been no arrests in the homicide case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.