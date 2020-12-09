100-Plus Jobs Being Filled Helping County's Most Vulnerable

Highlighting a need that is only increasing, officials at Father Joe's Villages said on Wednesday that the organization intended to add more than 100 workers to its staff.

"A career at Father Joe’s Villages makes a monumental impact on the lives of neighbors experiencing homelessness, and this will become increasingly true as we navigate the long-term effects of this pandemic," Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, said in a statement that was sent out on Wednesday morning.

The jobs being filled are in a diverse range of positions, including residential assistance, security and health care, everything from purchasing manager to case manager to kitchen assistant to clinic registered nurse. Applicants should go here for more information.

Father Joe’s Villages is the largest homeless services provider in San Diego, officials there said, and offers shelter to more than 2,000 homeless individuals each night. Services offered to the homeless include job training, health care and substance-abuse treatment.