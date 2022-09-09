San Diego County

100+ MPH Gusts Reported in San Diego Mountain Amid Tropical Storm Kay's Impact

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Strong winds brought to San Diego County by Tropical Storm Kay delivered powerful gusts in some parts of the region, with one mountain area reaching winds of more than 100 mph.

Friday’s storm was forecasted to bring measurable and much-needed rain to the county, coupled with impressive winds. By 7:30 a.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) reported Cuyamaca Peak near Julian had gusts of 109 mph.

Wet Weather

forecast 8 hours ago

Tropical Storm Kay Brings High Wind, Flash Flood Warning to San Diego County

rain tips Dec 9, 2021

Keep This in Mind to Avoid Hydroplaning When Driving in Wet Weather

Other notable wind gusts reported Friday by NWS are as followed:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

  • 96 MPH at Big Black Mountain near Ramona
  • 80 MPH at Mount Laguna Observatory
  • 79 MPH in Jamul
  • 75 MPH in Pine Valley – Horse Launch
  • 49 MPH in Escondido
  • 40 MPH in Poway

Tropical Storm Kay triggered several weather alerts in San Diego County for Friday, which included flash flood warnings, high wind warnings, a flood advisory and more.

To keep up with the latest on the storm, click here.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountySan DiegoWindhurricane kaygusts
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us