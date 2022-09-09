100+ MPH Gusts Reported in San Diego Mountain Amid Tropical Storm Kay's Impact

Strong winds brought to San Diego County by Tropical Storm Kay delivered powerful gusts in some parts of the region, with one mountain area reaching winds of more than 100 mph.
Friday’s storm was forecasted to bring measurable and much-needed rain to the county, coupled with impressive winds. By 7:30 a.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) reported Cuyamaca Peak near Julian had gusts of 109 mph.
Wet Weather
Other notable wind gusts reported Friday by NWS are as followed:
- 96 MPH at Big Black Mountain near Ramona
- 80 MPH at Mount Laguna Observatory
- 79 MPH in Jamul
- 75 MPH in Pine Valley – Horse Launch
- 49 MPH in Escondido
- 40 MPH in Poway
Tropical Storm Kay triggered several weather alerts in San Diego County for Friday, which included flash flood warnings, high wind warnings, a flood advisory and more.
To keep up with the latest on the storm, click here.