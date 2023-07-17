100-degree temps possible for most of San Diego County as heat wave persists

Another day of "dangerously hot conditions" is on tap Monday for the San Diego region -- especially the deserts -- with high temperatures ranging from 104 to 121, according to the National Weather Service.

The days-long heat wave -- courtesy of a persistent high-pressure system -- peaked Sunday, creating potentially dangerous conditions.

"Strong high pressure aloft will maintain hot weather inland into next week, with periods of high clouds," NWS forecasters said. "Breezy west to southwest winds near the passes will keep fire weather conditions elevated."

Despite the heat, thousands of people came to San Diego to celebrate Pride this weekend. Dana Williams reports July 15, 2023.

An excessive heat warning will be in place until 11 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County deserts, where high temperatures of 115 to 121 degrees are possible.

A similar warning will be in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the San Diego County Mountains and valleys, with highs possibly reaching 105 degrees in the mountains and 104 in the valleys.

"The peak of the heat is expected this weekend with slight cooling for early next week," the NWS said. "High temperatures near 115 degrees could continue through the week.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

Things will be cooler along the coast, thanks to a returning marine layer, but temperatures will still be warming than usual.