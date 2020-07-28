100-Acre Brush Fire Near U.S.-Mexico Border Now 10% Contained

A brush fire that has charred at least 100 acres of vegetation near the U.S.-Mexico border was 10% contained as of late Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday in a mountainous area west of Marron Valley and south of Dulzura, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said, adding that no homes or structures were immediately threatened.

The fire was located in an area that was difficult to access, but heavy cloud cover and high humidity this morning helped to keep the flames at bay, Sanchez said. As of 10:20 a.m., the blaze had burned about 100 acres of vegetation and was 10% contained.

An air attack was requested to help crews on the ground, but aircraft were unable to fly this morning because of the heavy cloud cover, he said. A better estimate about the size of the fire will be available once air crews are able to survey the area.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.