10 Vehicles Vandalized Outside Chula Vista Apartment Complex, Search Underway

One victim reported hearing loud noises that evening, but assumed the commotion was from Fourth of July activities

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Chula Vista police are searching for the person or people responsible for vandalizing nearly a dozen vehicles in a residential area over the weekend.

Ten cars along D Street and Woodlawn Avenue had their mirrors and windows busted outside an apartment complex Sunday night, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

One victim, who did not wish to reveal her last name, reported hearing loud noises that evening, but assumed the commotion was from Fourth of July activities.

“I just wasn’t able to identify the noise,” Veronica told NBC 7. “I thought they were fireworks, to be honest.”

Another neighbor said she has surveillance footage of the area and will turn that over for police to review.

Authorities said the vandalism may have targeted other neighborhoods in Chula Vista. CVPD added that the level of crime in the case will depend on the cost of the damage done, but it could possibly be considered a felony.

