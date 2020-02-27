10+ Car Break-ins Reported in San Carlos Neighborhood

Residents in a San Carlos neighborhood were hit by a string of car break-ins overnight Thursday that led to the arrest of one man on a separate warrant.

Nearly a dozen cars were broken into in the Lake Murray neighborhood at the base of Cowles Mountain, just west of State Route 125 and near Grossmont Collect.

Most of the break-ins occurred on Jackie Drive, Robles Drive and Robles Way between 1 to 2 a.m. Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police dispatched a helicopter and ground officers detained two individuals, though only one was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant. It was not clear why the other person was released.

Neither was able to be identified by neighbors but several have surveillance video that could help police.

In one video, obtained by NBC 7, a neighbor's Ring camera showed a stranger snooping around the homeowner's pick-up truck at 1:15 a.m.

Nothing was taken from that vehicle but neighbor Denny Mclain said ain old air compressor was taken from the back of his pick-up truck overnight.

Residents in the area said because of their proximity to the community college, strangers are often walking through their otherwise secluded neighborhood.

Neighbors said the break-ins seemed like a crime of opportunity.