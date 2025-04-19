10 alleged members of San Diego County drug trafficking ring arrested

Ten alleged members of a San Diego County drug trafficking organization faced federal charges Friday after a coordinated takedown by law enforcement officials earlier this week, authorities said.

On Thursday, more than 115 federal, state, and local law enforcement officials served search warrants in the neighborhoods of Nestor, Palm City and Encanto, leading to the 10 arrests and seizures of drugs, cash and firearms.

The 10 people arrested are among 16 defendants charged in four separate indictments unsealed this week, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The six remaining defendants remain at large.

All 16 face charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, as well as the laundering of drug-trafficking proceeds.

Prosecutors said that following a 16-month investigation, the defendants were found to have distributed drugs throughout the United States and used shell companies to launder the money made from its drug sales.