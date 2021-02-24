1 Year Later, Chula Vista Police Still Seek Answers in Teen's Birthday Party Stabbing Death

More than a year after a 15-year-old boy was killed during a fight outside a birthday party in Chula Vista, investigators still don't have the answers they need to bring the teenager's killer to justice.

The Chula Vista Police Department, in cooperation with San Diego County Crime Stoppers, on Wednesday renewed the call for tips in the slaying of 15-year-old Devin Griffiths, who was breaking up a fight outside a home on the 900 block of Maria Way at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2020, when he was stabbed multiple times.

While leads have gone cold, investigators believe there is more evidence -- possibly including cell phone video -- that could help them solve the case. In order to help them advance their investigation, Griffiths family is offering a $5,000 reward, on top of Crime Stoppers' $1,000 reward, for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Witnesses that night told police two people at the birthday party got into an argument that turned physical. The fight eventually moved to the street outside the home.

Griffiths was not involved in the initial fight, but jumped in "to help a friend being attacked by several young men," police said.

That's when Griffiths was stabbed multiple times in the upper body, according to witnesses.

"Devin stumbled away and fell to the ground," CVPD said.

When police arrived, Griffith was bleeding and unconscious. Medics transported him to UC San Diego Medical Center in San Diego where he remained in critical condition for weeks.

On Feb. 16, Griffiths died from his wounds, surrounded by his family.

The group of eight to 15 people involved in the stabbing quickly fled the scene in at least two vehicles, investigators said. The group was comprised mostly of young men between the ages of 17 and 20 years old. There were a few young women present, too.

None of the suspects have been located. No arrests have been made in connection with Griffith's stabbing death.

Several partygoers were detained for questioning but investigators were unable to gather much information about the stabbing or the suspects. Investigators have continuously tried to contact all attendees of the party for information but have, so far, been out of luck.

One year following Griffith's death, CVPD asked anyone who has not already been contacted by investigators to provide a statement to the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5074 or use the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line online or at (888) 580-8477.

The renewed call comes six months after Griffiths' father, Lee, made a public plea for answers.

“I really need your help – for my son,” Lee Griffiths said outside CVPD headquarters. “(He) was a very good kid; he was loved by a lot of people who were devastated by this.”

“It’s been very hard,” the dad added.

After Devin Griffiths' death in February, NBC 7 went to a vigil for the teen that was held at Helix Charter High School. The remembrance ceremony was attended by dozens of classmates who remembered the teen as a caring, giving friend.