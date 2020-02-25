1 Year Later, $10K Reward for Info on San Diego Man’s Killing

The father of a man killed in San Diego one year and a day ago is still offering a $9,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the unsolved case. That's in addition to the $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward.

Gregory Ruffin Jr., 22, was killed on Feb. 24, 2019. He was found unconscious on the 300 block of 47th Street in Lincoln Park just before 11:15 p.m. that night, suffering from unspecified trauma to his upper body.

His family is pushing for information on who killed Gregory Izak Ruffin. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has the story.

Although first responders tried to revive the young man, his injuries were too severe, and he died at the scene, the San Diego Police Department said.

To date, the homicide case remains unsolved and there have been no arrests.

Police and San Diego County Crime Stoppers reaffirmed that Ruffin Jr.’s father, Gregory Ruffin Sr., added $9,000 to an existing $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information on his son’s killing. The reward for information leading to an arrest in this case stands at $10,000.

Anyone with information on this case can call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.