Families return home, clean-up continues one week after Murphy Canyon jet crash

After seven days of uncertainty, more than three dozen military families were told they could move back into their homes after a tragic private jet crash in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

The crash happened on May 22 before 4 a.m. Six people — one pilot and five passengers who have all been identified — died when the Cessna jet plummeted onto Sample Street while heading in for landing at Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport.

According to Philip Rizzo, the chief executive officer of Liberty Military Housing, the neighborhood where the jet crashed is one of the organization’s several similar communities for servicemembers and their families across the nation. In the case of Santo Terrace, he said, Liberty and the United States Navy share a 50-year lease on the neighborhood.

“Specifically, in that neighborhood, we own not just the houses but the streets and the utilities are all owned,” Rizzo explained. He also added that makes the area private, federal property despite it not being gated.

On Friday evening, Rizzo said the National Transportation Safety Board completed gathering for their investigation on the crash and turned the area back over to Liberty. That is when they began testing the area, including the homes and surrounding soil, for contaminants, as well as looking for repairs that needed to be made.

While several homes had minor damage, like cracked windows and dented doors, only two, Rizzo said, have long-term damage and will not be inhabitable for some time. Both are part of one building, a quadplex, and have either very obvious damage to the structure of the home or smoke damage.

Rizzo added that Liberty worked with hazardous material companies to clean-up the streets, sidewalks, yard and homes, as needed.

However, some residents told NBC 7, still, the transition back is a difficult one.

“It was weird coming back to the house," Rachel Atkinson, a wife and mother of two, said, “but I think we all got the best sleep we’ve gotten in a week last night, surprisingly.”

The exhaustion set in, Atkinson said, after seven days of staying in hotels, rental homes or with friends. She shared that they even have some pet reptiles that they’ve had to leave at a store for care while they navigate a more permanent plan — one that doesn’t include staying in their current home, she said.

“We don’t want to stay here, but we didn’t want to stay anywhere else longer than we had to,” Atkinson shared. “Most of these families had the option to stay, if they wanted to, but I think most are going somewhere else.”

The Atkinson family is one of approximately 20, Rizzo told NBC 7, that wants to relocate because of the crash despite their home being considered safe to live in. Liberty will work with each of them on a personal basis to see if they have an area that would fit their needs. All of this, Rizzo added, would be at no cost to the residents.

“Our home is where our families are,” Atkinson said.

The San Diego Humane Society also shared with NBC 7 that it is working diligently to reconnect pets with their owners. A spokesperson told NBC 7 it rescued 69 pets as a result of the crash, some of which are still in its care.

