1 Suspect Arrested After Shooting Near El Cajon

The El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) is investigating a shooting and pursuit that ended near El Cajon on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting and pursuit ended at Pepper Drive and North Mollison Avenue at around 2:45 p.m.

Police have at least one suspect in custody. The shooting victim was transferred to a local hospital with one gunshot wound, ECPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have closed Pepper Drive and North Mollison Avenue until further notice. They urge the public to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

No other information was available.

