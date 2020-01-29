El Cajon

1 Suspect Arrested After Shooting Near El Cajon

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Picture of Cop Car at the Scene
NBC 7

The El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) is investigating a shooting and pursuit that ended near El Cajon on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting and pursuit ended at Pepper Drive and North Mollison Avenue at around 2:45 p.m.

Police have at least one suspect in custody. The shooting victim was transferred to a local hospital with one gunshot wound, ECPD said.

Local

Valentine's Day 19 mins ago

U.S. Rep. Levin Launches ‘Valentines for Veterans’

North Park 27 mins ago

Grant Awarded for More Music in Classrooms

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have closed Pepper Drive and North Mollison Avenue until further notice. They urge the public to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

El CajonEl Cajon Shooting
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us