interstate 8

Driver Injured in Car-to-Car Shooting on I-8 in Mission Valley: CHP

A darl-colored Volkswagen Beatle with multiple passengers pulled up next to a Jeep Wrangler on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley and opened fire, CHP said

By Rafael Avitabile

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was shot Friday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. on westbound I-8 near Mission Center Drive, according to the CHP.

A dark-colored Volkswagen Beatle with a California plate pulled up next to a black Jeep Wrangler and opened fire, according to CHP Officer Salvador Castro. The Jeep driver was hit at least once, then drove to a nearby Target store and waited for police and medics inside, Castro said.

Friday's Top Stories

CHP Shooting 19 hours ago

‘He Was Out of Control': Good Samaritans Help CHP Officer Shot by Driver on Freeway

Huntington Beach 9 hours ago

Young Girl Injured in Coyote Attack Near Huntington Beach Pier

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Diego Fire-Rescue medics took the victim to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Castro.

Castro said the CHP is investigating the shooting as a possible road-rage incident. The suspect is outstanding and investigators don't have a description. There were multiple passengers in the Volkswagen, according to Castro.

The Mission Center Drive off-ramp is closed while the CHP investigates the shooting. Follow live traffic updates here.

NBC 7 cameras saw the victim's Jeep in the Target parking lot with broken windows and other damage. There was also a bloody rag or piece of clothing on the ground near the driver's door.

Castro asked anyone with information about the incident to report it to the CHP at (858) 293-6000.

Check back for updates on the developing story.

This article tagged under:

interstate 8Mission ValleyCHPRoad Rage
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us