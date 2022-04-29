Driver Injured in Car-to-Car Shooting on I-8 in Mission Valley: CHP

One person was shot Friday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, according to police.
The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. on westbound I-8 near Mission Center Drive, according to the CHP.
A dark-colored Volkswagen Beatle with a California plate pulled up next to a black Jeep Wrangler and opened fire, according to CHP Officer Salvador Castro. The Jeep driver was hit at least once, then drove to a nearby Target store and waited for police and medics inside, Castro said.
San Diego Fire-Rescue medics took the victim to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Castro.
Castro said the CHP is investigating the shooting as a possible road-rage incident. The suspect is outstanding and investigators don't have a description. There were multiple passengers in the Volkswagen, according to Castro.
The Mission Center Drive off-ramp is closed while the CHP investigates the shooting. Follow live traffic updates here.
NBC 7 cameras saw the victim's Jeep in the Target parking lot with broken windows and other damage. There was also a bloody rag or piece of clothing on the ground near the driver's door.
Castro asked anyone with information about the incident to report it to the CHP at (858) 293-6000.
Check back for updates on the developing story.