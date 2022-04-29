Driver Injured in Car-to-Car Shooting on I-8 in Mission Valley: CHP

One person was shot Friday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. on westbound I-8 near Mission Center Drive, according to the CHP.

A dark-colored Volkswagen Beatle with a California plate pulled up next to a black Jeep Wrangler and opened fire, according to CHP Officer Salvador Castro. The Jeep driver was hit at least once, then drove to a nearby Target store and waited for police and medics inside, Castro said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Diego Fire-Rescue medics took the victim to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Castro.

Castro said the CHP is investigating the shooting as a possible road-rage incident. The suspect is outstanding and investigators don't have a description. There were multiple passengers in the Volkswagen, according to Castro.

The Mission Center Drive off-ramp is closed while the CHP investigates the shooting. Follow live traffic updates here.

NBC 7 cameras saw the victim's Jeep in the Target parking lot with broken windows and other damage. There was also a bloody rag or piece of clothing on the ground near the driver's door.

This is the shooting victim’s Jeep. I see two bullet holes.

One at the base of the driver window, second above rear passenger door handle. There’s a bloody cloth on the ground. @Target remains open during the investigation. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/g73yi9stBq — Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinNBC) April 29, 2022

Castro asked anyone with information about the incident to report it to the CHP at (858) 293-6000.

Check back for updates on the developing story.