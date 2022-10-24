1 Shot at Party Near SDSU; SDPD Increasing Patrols in College Area Ahead of Halloween

The San Diego Police Department is increasing patrols in the College Area for Halloween weekend after a fight between people attending a party in the College Area this past Saturday led to a shooting.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of a home, four San Diego State University students, were hosting a Halloween party. A group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

A 22-year-old victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his right arm.

"When I opened the door, he was just leaned over and he was holding something, and I could see he was bleeding, and he was just like, 'Please help'" a witness said.

Saturday’s shooting is another in a list of incidents that are causing concern for some neighbors in the College Area neighborhood.

In June, 18-year-old Grossmont High School graduate Kevin Burton was shot and killed following a party.

"The problem is when those parties get out of hand. I have been on the front porch when someone that got kicked out drove back by, and it’s an elevated house, and leaned out the window and screamed obscenities and said they were going to shoot the place up and so forth and so on,” a neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Kevin said.

Kevin said he experienced some harrowing incidents personally and said he's changed some of his habits to avoid the party crowds.

"What I've learned is, I don't go out at midnight anymore on my wone street in the College Area, because there are some things that occur down there that I don't want to be a part of, whether it's just a drunken college student that's urinating in my yard — and he thinks that's a right for him and he wants to fight if I say something otherwise — or it's people from outside the area that have no business to be there to begin with," he explained.

In a statement sent to NBC 7, San Diego State University said, “This weekend, there will be an increased presence of uniformed officers who will patrol areas in and around the College Area. Behaviors identified as inconsistent with laws and university policies will be strictly addressed, including minors in possession of alcohol, being drunk in public, and certain noise/party complaints.”

“Anytime whether it’s in the College Area or any other area where you have shootings or serious incidents resulting, as a result of parties’ people should be concerned,” College Area resident Kevin said.

The suspect in Saturday's shooting was described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and heavyset, police said.

Detectives from the department's Eastern Division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call (858) 495-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.