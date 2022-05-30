1 Shot After School Hours in Parking Lot of Helix High School

A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa, after school hours on Memorial Day, according to police.

Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.

A responding officer found a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle reported by witnesses, and as the officer drove by, he noticed an occupant "seemed out of place," LMPD Sgt. Snyder said.

The officer spoke to the occupant and the occupant told the officer he had been shot. The officer gave first aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sgt. Snyder said.

No students were on campus at the time of the shooting and it's unclear why the victim and shooter were at the campus, according to Snyder.

The shooter was last seen driving away in a mid-2000s tan or gold Toyota Camry-type vehicle, Snyder said. He's described as a tall man in his early 20s with tattoos on his arm, and he was wearing a white tank top, Snyder said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at (619) 667-1400.