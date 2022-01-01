SDPD

1 Person Stabbed to Death Following Group Fight in Logan Heights: SDPD

According to SDPD Lt. Andra Brown, at 3:43 p.m. officers received a call reporting that a group of men were fighting at the corner of 29th Street and Clay Avenue

By Aleah Jarin

One person was stabbed to death following a group fight in Logan Heights Saturday, The San Diego Police Department said.

According to SDPD Lt. Andra Brown, at 3:43 p.m. officers received a call reporting that a group of men were fighting at the corner of 29th Street and Clay Avenue. Police said at least one person was said to be armed with a knife.            


Once officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying in the road suffering from stab wounds to his torso. Police performed emergency CPR until the man was transported to a local hospital by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel. However, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4:30 p.m., Brown said.

The victim has not yet been identified, but according to Brown, he is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s.

SDPD said the suspects are all described as Hispanic males in their early 20s and were generally wearing dark or gray clothing. Some of the suspects fled the scene westbound in a light-colored car while others ran toward some apartments just to the north of the scene, police said.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. 

