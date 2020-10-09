1 Person Shot at Apartment Complex in City Heights: SDPD

At least one person was shot Friday at an apartment complex near Hollywood Park in City Heights.

Shots were fired just before 5 p.m. at a complex on Juniper Street where it meets Sumac Drive and the entrance to the park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

One person suffered a gunshot wound to the chest but was conscious and breathing. There were several witnesses to the shooting, SDPD said.

At the scene now. This apartment complex is right outside a park where kids were playing when the shooting happened. https://t.co/ZiNkpe8Vln pic.twitter.com/Evjv7XHSI0 — Jackie Crea (@JackieCreaTV) October 10, 2020

SDPD has not provided information regarding a possible suspect.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d5444.502943780333!2d-117.10594218434098!3d32.73048530756341!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x80d955c6296d1ef1:0x61a8deec2ffe31d9!2sHollywood%20Park!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1602291827165!5m2!1sen!2sus&w=600&h=450]