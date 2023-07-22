1 person shot, killed in City Heights; no suspect arrested

One person is dead after being shot in the back in the City Heights area of San Diego on Saturday evening.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has yet been given, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 4:28 p.m., a call came into police dispatchers reporting two gunshots heard. Paramedics arrived and began working on the person who was shot. Police say the man was transported to the hospital but died.

The shooting occurred at Chollas Parkway near 54th Street, which sits on the outskirts of City Heights, near the Chollas Creek area. There were witnesses, but they were uncooperative, SDPD said.

SDPD's Homicide Investigators have taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story NBC 7 is working to update in real-time as more information arrives. Check back here soon for more details.