1 Person Shot Dead in Oceanside, Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit

By Aleah Jarin

One person is dead after police responded to a report of shooting around 6 p.m. at 100 Ely Street in Oceanside Sunday, the Oceanside Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from a gun shot wound, according to Oceanside PD PIO Jennifer Atenza. Officers attempted CPR, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, Atenza said.


A car, police believed to be suspicious, approached the house and police tried to get the driver to pull over. The driver then drove away and officers followed in pursuit, Atenza said.

Atenza said the driver then crashed at Oceanside Blvd and Foussat Road, and exited the car and began to run away. After a brief on foot pursuit, officers arrested the suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

