Man Shot at Mira Mesa Apartment Complex Found at Grocery Store Miles Away

A man was shot at an apartment complex in Mira Mesa Thursday, San Diego police said.

The shooting happened sometime before 10:05 a.m. at the Casa Mira View apartment complex on Westview Parkway, SDPD said.

The man left the apartment with a bullet wound to the arm and was later located at a Stater Bros. shopping center about 4 miles away from the apartment complex, police said. Outside the grocery store, medics could be seen tending to a person in an ambulance. It was unclear if the victim was transported to a hospital.

SDPD said a suspect was arrested and transported to a police substation via ambulance due to a disability. No other information was provided.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately known.

The sprawling apartment complex is located just west of Interstate 15 and north of Mira Mesa Boulevard.

This developing story will be updated as details become available. Refresh this page for updates.