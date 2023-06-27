1 person shot and killed in City Heights neighborhood of San Diego

A man was shot in his upper body and died in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego on Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

The shooting occurred at 3205 40th Street near the Manzanita Canyon at 11:04 a.m.

Many officers arrived at the scene of the incident, though not much other information is known.

The suspect has not yet been found, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Sarah Foster. Police did not release information on the suspect.

