One person had to be rescued off the cliffs at Black Beach on Thursday after suffering injuries to his leg, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

No information was given on how the person suffered their injuries but SkyRanger 7 was at the scene and caught the rescue.

The person had to be airlifted out of the area.

No other information was available.

