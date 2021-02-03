fire

1 Person Injured, 2 Pets Dead in Apartment Fire in Otay Mesa

The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on 1180 30th St. at a two story apartment complex

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Fire engines outside of an apartment complex where a fire was reported
Andi Dukleth/ NBC 7

At least one person was injured and two pets died in an apartment fire in Otay Mesa Wednesday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on 1180 30th St. at a two-story apartment complex.

SDFD said one woman was rescued and was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest in serious condition and two pets died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

