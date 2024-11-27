1 person in San Diego sickened from nationwide E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots

One person in San Diego became ill from the same strain of E. coli impacting organic carrots nationwide which has resulted in dozens of illnesses and even one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county health officials.

Thirty-nine people have become ill from the Shiga Toxin producing E. coli (STEC) that is part of a counrty-wide outbreak, spanning across 18 states and hospitalizing 15 people, according to San Diego County Public Health Officials.

San Diegans are asked to throw out their organic carrots tied to the nationwide outbreak. Such carrots are organic, whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold under multiple brands by Grimmway Farms.

Symptoms of E. coli are stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, often occurring within three to four days. The STEC found in those carrots may cause hospitalizations and even death, county health officials said.

Last week, Grimmway Farms issued a nationwide recall for the carrots. Stores likely no longer sell the implicated carrots but they may still be in homes.

If you bought the carrots, what should you do?

If you suspect you purchased the implicated carrots, do not eat them. Throw them away and thoroughly wash containers or surfaces that have touched the carrots with hot and soapy water. After handling those items, make sure to also thoroughly wash your hands with hot, soapy water, local health officials recommend.

“If you or a loved one are feeling sick, contact your doctor as soon as possible,” said Ankita Kadakia, M.D., interim County public health officer. “The Shiga toxin producing E. coli bacteria can cause serious kidney problems that require hospitalization, so it is important to get care promptly.”

Implicated baby organic carrots

Best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry.

Implicated whole organic carrots

Were available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024

No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

Consumers with questions or products in their possession may contact Grimmway Farms' customer services desk at 1-800-301-3101, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. EST or visit www.grimmway.com.