El Cajon

1 Person Hospitalized Following Fire at El Cajon Apartment

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Caution tape marks the scene of an investigation following a fire at an apartment in El Cajon on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Sideo.TV

An investigation is underway after at least one person was hospitalized during an overnight fire in El Cajon.

An apartment unit in a structure on the 300 block of North Mollison Avenue was fully engulfed in flames around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Heartland Fire Department. Neighbors described as being woken up by the sound of firetrucks early in the morning.

Firefighters said one person was hospitalized as a result of the blaze. They did not say how severe the injuries of that individual were.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze or how many people were displaced. The investigation is ongoing.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

El CajonSan Diego CountyfireInvestigationEast County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us