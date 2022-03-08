1 Person Hospitalized Following Fire at El Cajon Apartment

An investigation is underway after at least one person was hospitalized during an overnight fire in El Cajon.

An apartment unit in a structure on the 300 block of North Mollison Avenue was fully engulfed in flames around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Heartland Fire Department. Neighbors described as being woken up by the sound of firetrucks early in the morning.

Firefighters said one person was hospitalized as a result of the blaze. They did not say how severe the injuries of that individual were.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze or how many people were displaced. The investigation is ongoing.