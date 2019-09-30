1 Person Dead, Children Injured in Crash in Chula Vista: CVPD

One person has died and four others, including children, were injured in a crash involving a construction truck Monday in Chula Vista, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed.

A construction truck caused a chain-reaction crash at about 1:10 p.m. near Shasta Street and Fourth Avenue.

The construction truck hit a black pick-up truck causing the pick-up truck to hit a man walking in the street, killing him, CVPD said.

The pick-up truck then hit a silver Acura injuring the woman inside, confirmed CVPD.

The construction truck then landed rolled over in a driveway.

Police said one child was inside the black pick-up truck in a child's seat, while the mother and another child were outside the black pick-up truck when the crash happened.

The two kids and two women were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Police have not confirmed the extent of their injuries at this time, CVPD said.

The person driving the construction truck appeared to be OK and is cooperating with officials.

No other information was available.

