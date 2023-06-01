Bonita

$1 Million-Plus Powerball Ticket Sold in Bonita

By City News Service

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be $262 million.

There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, including one at a supermarket in Bonita which is worth $1,036,009, the California Lottery announced.

The others were sold in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio and are each worth $1 million.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 2, 4, 54, 61, 62 and the Powerball number was 14. The jackpot was $239 million.

The drawing was the 18th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

