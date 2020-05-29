1 Man Dead in City Heights Shooting

San Diego police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in City Heights Friday.

The shooting occurred at about 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of University and Euclid avenues.

At the scene, police found a man with at least one gunshot wound, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said. Less than an hour later, the man was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not clear. SDPD did not say if they were searching for a suspect.

Police were blocking off an apartment in the area. An NBC 7 news crew was en route to the scene to gather more information.