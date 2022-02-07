Mission Beach

1 Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Mission Beach

Law enforcement said the motorcyclist ran a red light at a high rate of speed

By City News Service

A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital complaining of minor injuries in an accident in Mission Beach, police said Monday.

The 25-year-old man was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Mission Boulevard where he ran a red light at Pacific Beach Drive and crashed into a 62-year-old woman in a Volkswagen Tiguan at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to a different hospital "with complaint of pain to her neck and back," police said.

No other information was released.


