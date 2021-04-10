Alpine

1 Killed in Two-Vehicle Wrong-Way DUI Crash in Alpine

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

One person was killed after a wrong-way driver, arrested on DUI felony charges, struck him head-on on Interstate 8 Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on I-8 westbound, west of Dunbar Lane. A 59-year-old from San Diego was driving a blue Honda CR-V on I-8 when 26-year-old Guillermo Roblero III, driving a gray Toyota Scion TC the wrong-way, struck the Honda head-on, CHP said.

The driver of the Honda was killed and Roblero suffered major injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, CHP said.

The investigation later determined, Roblero was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was arrested on DUI felony charges, CHP said.

I-8 westbound was closed between Dunbar Lane and Lake Jennings Park Road for the duration of the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses who may have additional information regarding this collision are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol. 

