1 Killed in Suspected Street Racing Crash

A man was killed in a suspected street racing crash Friday night in Oceanside, police said.

Around 7:40 pm, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a crash involving multiple cars in the 4300 block of Mesa Drive. Based on physical evidence at the scene, and witness statements, police said a 27-year-old man driving a Dodge Charger was speeding westbound on Mesa Drive, possibly racing a silver car.

The Dodge Charger lost control and spun into oncoming eastbound traffic and crashed into a Mini Cooper. The Dodge Charger then rolled an unknown number of times and crashed into a light pole approximately 350 feet down the road from the original crash in the eastbound lanes.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver of the Dodge Charger inside his car and unresponsive. The two people in the Mini Cooper were found lying outside the car, seriously injured, police said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver of the Dodge Charger dead. The two victims in the Mini Cooper were taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The silver car involved, left the scene westbound on Mesa Drive, according to police. Police say speed is definitely a factor in this incident. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Accident Investigator Clint Bussey at (760) 435-4412.