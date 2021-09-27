1 Killed in Suspected DUI Wrong-Way Crash on I-8 in San Diego

One person was killed early Sunday in a wrong-way crash with a suspected DUI driver on Interstate 8 in San Diego County, officials confirmed.

The California Highway Patrol said the deadly crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on I-8 west, east of Interstate 5, just after officials were dispatched to a report of wrong-way driver in the area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The CHP said a driver in a black BMW who was suspected of being under the influence crashed head-on into a driver in a silver Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda suffered major injuries and died soon after the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The DUI suspect suffered moderate injuries but is expected to survive. No other cars were involved in the deadly crash.

The investigation is ongoing; no further details were immediately released.