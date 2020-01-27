1 Killed in Stabbing on Patio of Escondido Burger King

One person was stabbed to death Monday evening in the outdoor seating area of a Burger King in Escondido, police confirmed.

The stabbing happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant on W. Valley Parkway in perfect view of at least three people filling up their cars at a neighboring gas station.

Surveillance video shows two men engaged in a short conversation before one of them makes a slashing motion with his arm stabbing the other in the neck, according to Escondido Police Department investigators.

The clerk at the nearby gas station said three of his customers in two separate cars sprinted to help the bleeding man. The victim, identified only as a 32-year-old Escondido man, was taken to Palomar Medical Center where he later died from his neck wound.

Though the stabbing was captured on camera, the footage does not explain what the relationship was between the victim and suspect, nor the motive for the attack.

The suspect escaped on foot. Police described him as an adult male wearing dark clothing.

The Burger King was closed until further notice following the incident.

Merchants in the area said there is a large population of homeless people that spend their time there. EPD has not confirmed whether the victim or suspect were members of that community.

