1 Killed in Shooting in Unincorporated El Cajon

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed in unincorporated El Cajon.

The SDSO said deputies were alerted to reports of gunfire at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the 6000 block of Stallion Oaks Road, off Dehesa Road and northeast of Sycuan Resort.

About a half-mile away from the scene of the shooting, deputies stopped a car. Inside, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The SDSO said deputies tried to give the man medical aid, but he died.

The investigation into his deadly shooting is ongoing, but the SDSO told NBC 7 Friday morning that there was no threat to the public.

Stallion Oaks Road at Dehesa Road remained closed off to traffic so deputies could continue gathering evidence. Investigators believe the man was shot in a remote area and an acquaintance picked him up and drove him to where deputies ultimately found him in the car.