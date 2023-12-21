1 killed in shooting in Colina Del Sol: San Diego PD

One person was shot and killed Thursday night in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The shooting was reported at around 7:45 on El Cajon Boulevard near Euclid Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. SDPD confirmed at 8:30 p.m. that the victim had died.
Police have not released details about a potential suspect.
This story will be updated as we learn new information.
