1 killed in shooting in Colina Del Sol: San Diego PD

By Rafael Avitabile

Paramedics provide aid to a shooting victim in Colina Del Sol on Dec. 21, 2023.
One person was shot and killed Thursday night in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting was reported at around 7:45 on El Cajon Boulevard near Euclid Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. SDPD confirmed at 8:30 p.m. that the victim had died.

Police have not released details about a potential suspect.

This story will be updated as we learn new information.

