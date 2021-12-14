Tijuana

WATCH: 1 Killed in Roof Collapse at Shopping Mall in Tijuana

The victim was trapped underneath a pile of metal and debris

By Telemundo 20 Staff

At least one person was killed Tuesday when a roof collapsed at a shopping center in Tijuana, Mexico, according to the Tijuana Fire Department.

Part of the roof at the Plaza Otay Shopping Center fell at around 2:18 p.m., fire officials said.


First responders arrived to find one victim's body trapped underneath a pile of metal and debris. Crews were working to recover the body. Four others were able to escape the fall zone with minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined, but investigators are working to secure the rest of the structure so they can examine it safely.

Un muerto tras derrumbe en plaza comercial en Tijuana

