U.S./Mexico Border

1 Killed in Rollover Crash at U.S./Mexico Border

By Eric S. Page

Fatal crash at U.S./Mexico Border
NBC 7

One person was killed in a crash on Sunday morning on Interstate 5 near the U.S./Mexico border just before the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The crash in the southbound lanes past Camino De La Plaza occurred at a little after 2 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP, which described the incident as a single-vehicle rollover accident, said the victim was alone in the car and was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control, then rolled off the road, coming to rest on its roof.

It was not known if the person died at the scene or at an area hospital.

