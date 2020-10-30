1 Killed in Mission Valley Crash

One person was killed in a two-car crash on Friars Road in Mission Valley Friday evening.

The crash happened along Friars Road, west of Fashion Valley Road, at around 5 p.m. Friars Road was closed in both directions, according to San Diego police.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene and saw the victim's car, a dark colored sedan with severe damage, on the shoulder of the road. On the opposite shoulder, a white Tesla SUV with severe front-end damage had come to a stop right next to a row of parked cars.

San Diego police and firefighters responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates.