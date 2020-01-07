San Ysidro

1 Killed in Freeway Crash in San Ysidro

By Rafael Avitabile

A generic San Diego police patrol car.
NBC 7

One person was killed Tuesday night in a traffic collision in San Ysidro that left two other passengers trapped in wrecked cars.

The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of State Route 905 at Beyer Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

One passenger was declared dead at the scene. Firefighters were working to rescue to others trapped in their mangled cars, SDFD said.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing news story.

