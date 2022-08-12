1 Killed in Fire in House Fire in Del Mar

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Del Mar, killing one.

The fire was reported at around 1:55 p.m. on Luneta Drive north of 15th Street. A witness heard a smoke detector going off inside the home and called 9111, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A deputy went around the back of the house to check for victims but was pushed back by heavy smoke, deputies said. Firefighters continued the search and eventually found a man in a bedroom. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

The fire was contained to a bedroom in the house, according to the SDSO. The Sheriff's Department's bomb/arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire. A relative of the victim visiting from out of town is being helped by the Red Cross.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.