1 Killed in Fiery I-15 Crash in Mission Valley

The driver of a vehicle was killed early Sunday morning on Interstate 15 when it burst into flames during a crash, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. on southbound I-15 at the Interstate 8 intersection in Mission Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told CHP the car fire was the result of a traffic collision and good Samaritans were able to break a window and pull a passenger from the vehicle, but the driver was still inside.

CHP closed southbound I-15 lanes and transition lanes from westbound I-8 to southbound I-15. Lanes reopened by 5:30 a.m.