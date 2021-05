One person died after the car they were in collided with an MTS bus Thursday in University Heights, according to San Diego police.

The collision involved an MTS bus and two other vehicles on Texas Street south of Madison Avenue, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the crash and has not released any further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.