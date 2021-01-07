san marcos

1 Killed in Crash on SR-78 in San Marcos

At least one person was killed Thursday morning in a solo vehicle crash on state Route 78 in San Marcos.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 a.m. on eastbound state Route 78 east of San Marcos Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a silver two-door coupe went off the roadway and ended up about 20 feet down an embankment, the CHP said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene at around 6:35 a.m. No further details were available.

Authorities shut down the onramp from San Marcos Boulevard to eastbound SR-78 as well as the two right lanes of eastbound SR-78 near San Marcos Boulevard.

