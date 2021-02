One person died in a car crash Friday night in front of Poway High School, the sheriff's department confirmed.

Two vehicles collided along northbound Espola Road near Sandhill Road at around 7:15 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Northbound Espola Road is closed at Eden Grove, deputies said.

The SDSO is asking drivers to avoid the area.

