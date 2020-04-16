crash

1 Killed in Crash Between Motorcycle and Vehicle on I-805 in Otay Mesa

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Interstate 805 in the Otay Mesa area, authorities said on Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-805 near state Route 905, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the middle lanes of I-805, leaving debris scattered across all lanes on the southbound freeway, according to the incident log.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatch supervisor said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

Personnel from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office were called to the scene around 11:10 p.m., the CHP reported.

The two right lanes of the freeway were closed until about 1:45 a.m. for the crash investigation and clean-up.

