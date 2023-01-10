Chollas View

Man Killed, 2 Teens Hurt in Chollas View Triple Shooting

SDPD said the fatal victim was a 20-year-old man and the other victims were a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and two teens were hurt during a triple shooting early Tuesday in San Diego’s Chollas View neighborhood.

The violence was reported sometime around 2:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood on the 4700 block of Nogal Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). There, officers found three people shot near the garage of a home.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

San Diego News

Feather Alert 14 hours ago

California Introduces New Feather Alerts for Missing Indigenous People and Tribal Members

san marcos 15 hours ago

Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Identified, Deputies Still Searching for Suspects

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

SDPD has not identified the deceased, but did describe him as a 20-year-old man. The other two victims were described as a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

Officials said the victims were known to each other, though their relationships were unclear.

The person believed to have shot the victims is believed to have run away. A clear description of that individual was not immediately available.

The department said a homicide investigation is underway as a result of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more details become available.

This article tagged under:

Chollas ViewSan DiegoshootingInvestigationHomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us