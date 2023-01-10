Man Killed, 2 Teens Hurt in Chollas View Triple Shooting

One person was killed and two teens were hurt during a triple shooting early Tuesday in San Diego’s Chollas View neighborhood.

The violence was reported sometime around 2:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood on the 4700 block of Nogal Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). There, officers found three people shot near the garage of a home.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

SDPD has not identified the deceased, but did describe him as a 20-year-old man. The other two victims were described as a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

Officials said the victims were known to each other, though their relationships were unclear.

The person believed to have shot the victims is believed to have run away. A clear description of that individual was not immediately available.

The department said a homicide investigation is underway as a result of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more details become available.