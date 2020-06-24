Carlsbad

1 Teen Killed, 7 Hospitalized in Carlsbad Single-Vehicle Crash

A total of eight teenagers were in an SUV that was involved in a rollover crash

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One teenager was killed and several others were injured early Wednesday in Carlsbad during a deadly car crash that is impacting traffic.

Carlsbad police said a total of eight teens were in a Toyota 4Runner SUV when for reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The SUV rolled over several times before it came to a stop near Carlsbad Village Drive.

One person died at the scene and four of the vehicle's occupants who remained at the scene and were taken to area hospitals. The three other occupants fled the area and were found about a block away near Carlsbad Village Drive and Pio Pico Drive. The others were hospitalized.

Local

San Diego County Jun 20

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 10 Community Outbreaks in 7 Days

POLICE 25 mins ago

Concerns About Police Presence in Schools

The severity of the injuries of those who were hospitalized was varied, according to police. At least one person may have been in the trunk of the SUV.

All of the vehicle's occupants were aged 16 to 18-years-old, authorities said.

As a result of the investigation, Carlsbad Village Drive is closed in both directions from Highland Drive and Monroe Street until further notice.

This article tagged under:

Carlsbadcar crashInvestigation
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us