1 Teen Killed, 7 Hospitalized in Carlsbad Single-Vehicle Crash

One teenager was killed and several others were injured early Wednesday in Carlsbad during a deadly car crash that is impacting traffic.

Carlsbad police said a total of eight teens were in a Toyota 4Runner SUV when for reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The SUV rolled over several times before it came to a stop near Carlsbad Village Drive.

One person died at the scene and four of the vehicle's occupants who remained at the scene and were taken to area hospitals. The three other occupants fled the area and were found about a block away near Carlsbad Village Drive and Pio Pico Drive. The others were hospitalized.

The severity of the injuries of those who were hospitalized was varied, according to police. At least one person may have been in the trunk of the SUV.

All of the vehicle's occupants were aged 16 to 18-years-old, authorities said.

As a result of the investigation, Carlsbad Village Drive is closed in both directions from Highland Drive and Monroe Street until further notice.